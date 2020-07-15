Regent Hospital chairman Shahed arrested





Members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested the chairman of Regent Hospital Shahed from Satkhira district early Wednesday over issuance of fake coronavirus certificates from the hospital.





Lt Col Ashik Billah, director (media) of Rab Headquarters, told UNB that the prime accused of the Regent Hospital scam case was arrested in a drive conducted in Devhata frontier area of Satkhira around 5:30 am while he was trying to flee to India.





An illegal firearm along with some bullets was also recovered from his possession, said Ashik Billah. He is now being taken to Dhaka from Satkhira, he added.





Earlier on Tuesday, the elite force arrested managing director of the Regent Hospital from Gazipur district.

