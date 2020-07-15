Bangladesh reports recovery of over 1 lakh Covid patients









Bangladesh on Tuesday registered the recovery of 4,910 more people from Covid-19 which took the number of total recoveries in the country to over one lakh on the 19th week of the first report of infection.





Currently, the recovery rate stands at 54.31 percent as 1,03,227 people have so far got cured from the disease.





The country also saw 3,163 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting 13,453 tests in 24 hours until Tuesday, raising the national tally to 186,894. The daily infection rate has reduced to 23.51 percent.





During the period, another 33 people died from coronavirus infection raising the death tally to 2,424. The mortality rate in the country now stands at 1.28 percent.





Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the information at its daily health bulletin broadcast from Mohakhali.





She noted that the current infection rate in the country is 19.67 percent as per the data recorded since March 8 while 1,913 male and 511 female patients died from the deadly disease.





Age-based data recorded since March 11 show that more than 72 percent of the victims who lost their lives are aged over 50 years.









“...0.62 percent of the deceased were below 10 years, 1.16 percent between 11 and 20 years, 3.14 between 21 and 30, 7.05 percent between 31 and 40, 14.48 percent between 41 and 50, 29.70 percent between 51 and 60 and 43.85 percent were above 60 years,” Dr Nasima said.





Among the new deceased, 23 were male and 10 were female patients. “Their age analysis says two were between 31 and 40 years, four between 41 and 50, six between 51 and 60, nine between 61 and 70, 11 between 71 and 80 and another was between 81 and 90 years,” she said.





She said 13 patients died in Dhaka division, three in Chattogram division, four in Rajshahi division, five in Khulna division, one in Barishal division, two in Rangpur division and five more died in Sylhet division during the 24 hours.





According to DGHS data, 1,208 patients have so far died in Dhaka division, 626 in Chattogram, 125 in Rajshahi, 133 in Khulna, 110 in Sylhet, 89 in Barishal, 77 in Rangpur and 56 in Mymensingh division.





Twenty-nine of 33 new deceased died at hospitals across the country while four others at their homes.





Across the country, 861 more people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours while 572 released. During the period, 2,050 people were home and institutionally quarantined and 2,618 were released.

