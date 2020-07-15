Public transport movement to remain suspended for 9 days before and after Eid









Transport movement will remain suspended for nine days before and after Eid-ul-Azha, aiming to contain the spread of coronavirus.





State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury came up with the information while addressing a meeting on ensuring safe journey of home-bound people at the Secretariat on Wednesday.





The government has taken the decision to suspend the operation of public transport five days before and three days after Eid due to the coronavirus situation, he said adding, “We will take steps regarding the decision.”





“Those who want to go to their village homes to celebrate Eid will have to go five days before Eid and those who want to return home will have to return three days after Eid,” said Khalid.





Road,Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also sent a letter to the chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority for taking steps in this regard.

