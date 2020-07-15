Covid-19: Bangladesh records 33 deaths, 3,533 new cases in 24 hrs









Bangladesh on Wednesday witnessed death of 33 more people from coronavirus, taking the total fatalities 2,457.





Besides, 3,533 fresh cases were reported during the period, pushing the total cases to 193,590.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.





The Health authorities also reported recovery of 1796 patients during the period, taking the total recoveries to 105,023.





Meanwhile, the global confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 13.3 million, with over 578,000 fatalities, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.





Besides, more than 7.3 million recoveries have been recorded globally.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

