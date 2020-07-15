Andrew Kishore laid to rest in Rajshahi









Popular Bangladeshi playback singer Andrew Kishore, who passed away on July 6, was buried at Christian Cemetery in Rajshahi city on Wednesday.





Andrew Kishore was buried around 11:30 am at the Christian Cemetery.





Earlier in the day, the body of the popular singer was taken to Rajshahi City Church from the cold storage of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital around 9 am where people from all walks of life paid tributes to the singer.





Fazle Hossain Badsha MP, former captain of National Cricket team Khaled Mashud Pilot, and general secretary of Bangladesh Film Industry Association Zayed Khan, among others, were present there.





Dr Patrik Bipul Biswas, brother-in-law of Andrew, said a podium was made where people from all walks of life paid their last tribute to the singer.









The renowned singer had been undergoing treatment at a clinic run by his doctor sister and her husband at Mohishbathan of the city where he died on July 6. He was 64.





Kishore had been battling cancer since September last year and returned home on June 11 this year.





He was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system. He received several chemotherapies during his nine-month battle with cancer.





Andrew Kishore’s songs-- Dak Diyachhen Doyal Amare, Jiboner Golpo Achhe Baki Olpo, Haire Manush Rongin Phanush, Amar Shara Deho Kheyo Go Mati, Amar Buker Moddhe Khane and Amar Babar Mukhe Prothom Jedin Shunechhilam Gaan --among many others evergreen songs will ever be there in the hearts of Bengali people.





Andrew Kishore was born on November 4, 1955 in Rajshahi.

