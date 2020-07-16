Corona virus, global economy and Vaccine hopes





Corona virus spread has left businesses around the world counting costs and wondering what recovery could look like.Big shifts in stock markets, where shares in companies are bought and sold, can affect the value of pensions or individual savings accounts (ISAs). Central banks in many countries, including the UK, slashed interest rates. That should, in theory, make borrowing cheaper and encourage spending to boost the economy.





Global markets have since recovered some ground as governments have intervened.Many people have lost their jobs or seen their incomes cut due to the coronavirus crisis. Unemployment rates have increased across major economies as a result. In the United States, the proportion of people out of work has hit 10.4%, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), signaling an end to a decade of expansion for one of the world's largest economies.







Millions of workers have also been put on government-supported job retention schemes as parts of the economy, such as tourism or hospitality, came to a standstill under lockdown but there have since been some signs of recovery in the global jobs market.China and France, for example, have seen increases in hiring rates as shutdowns eased.Some experts have warned, however, it could be years before levels of employment return to those seen before the pandemic.







If the economy is growing, that generally means more wealth and more new jobs. It's measured by looking at the percentage change in gross domestic product, or the value of goods and services produced, typically over three months or a year. But the IMF says that the global economy will shrink by 3% this year. It described the decline as the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Although it said that the coronavirus has plunged the world into a "crisis like no other", it does expect global growth to rise to 5.8% next year if the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020.That's driven primarily by growth in countries such as India and China. Recovery in big, services-reliant, economies that have been hit hard by the outbreak, such as the UK or Italy, is expected to be a slow process.







The travel industry has been badly damaged, with airlines cutting flights and customers cancelling business trips and holidays. Many countries introduced travel restrictions to try to contain the virus. Separate research suggests that consumers might still be feeling anxious about their return to stores. More than half of UK customers expect they will now go shopping less often over the next one or two years, according to a survey of more than 1,000 people by accountancy giant EY.





Governments around the world have pledged billions of dollars for a Covid-19 vaccine and treatment options. A number of pharmaceutical firms are in a race to develop and test potential drugs that could help nations get back to "normal". Shares in some companies have shot up on the hopes that some will be approved and distributed at scale.









