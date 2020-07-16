Diner Sheshe





"We became best friends at work when we met 6 years back. At the time I was also studying for my CS exam, so he was my biggest stress buster. I'd go to the library to study and he'd sometimes surprise me with my favourite chocolates! Eventually, we started going for movies and dinners together. We spoke everyday...I'd wait eagerly for his calls. Somewhere, we knew there was a spark, but neither of us confessed.







We got closer over the next 1.5 years-we'd tell each other everything. He'd even tell me about rishtas that his parents were getting for him! I never took him seriously though...until he actually met a girl. We met after and I asked him, 'Are we sure we want to marry other people?' He said no, and kissed me.





I remember thinking...finally! The next morning he asked if I was ready for a relationship-I agreed immediately! The day after that, he took me to my favourite restaurant for dinner. He ordered a pastry with 'Will you marry me?' written on it. That was it-it was the easiest decision of my life.





We were both so sure, but we were from different castes so we knew our parents would take some convincing. His parents wished he'd told them sooner, but after they met me, they were on board. But my dad was horrified that I could even think of marrying a 'non-vegetarian' who's from a different caste.





He'd say, 'It'll pass', and that 'It's just a phase'. But I was adamant-I told him that it was him or no one. So, when he saw no way out, he gave in and decided to check our kundlis; they didn't match. So he started using that as an excuse to break us up. But I stood my ground. This went on for 2 years.







When my parents realised we weren't going to budge, they decided to meet his parents. His parents told mine, 'They're mature enough to make their own decision, let's get them married.' My dad finally said 'Ye pagal toh maanegi hi nahi', and agreed! 3 months later, we were married.







You won't believe it-my dad danced the most at my wedding! We've been married for 7 months now. From not even looking at him' in the eye, my dad now says, 'Arey beta, itne din se phone nahi kiya!'





Humans of Bombay, Fb





