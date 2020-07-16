What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi star all rounder cricketer Sakib Al Hasan posted a picture on his FB page with his daughters. The photo caption includes, "I'm the most luckiest person to be blessed with these 2 precious thing.







They made me the person I am today!" The photo has already attracted many viewers and many fans have expressed their love through comment. "So lovely" AF Mohammad, fb









Popular actress and model Bidya Sinha Saha Mim posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received plenty of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Wow!" Karishma Kamal Atul, fb









Popular Bangladeshi television actor Irfan Sajjad sheared a picture on his FB page with a caption "It's an Interesting project". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Favorite actor" Afran Kibria, fb











Popular Bangladeshi singer Porshi posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received 28k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful singer" Mazba Mosharraf, fb









Leave Your Comments