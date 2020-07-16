Worldwide waffling





Mass transit systems around the world have taken unprecedented - and expensive - steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including New York shutting down its subways overnight and testing powerful ultraviolet lamps to disinfect seats, poles and floors.







The cleaning measures produced something commuters have not seen in a while, or possibly ever: thousands of freshly scrubbed cars that look, feel and even smell clean. But experts say those steps solve only part of the problem, and transit officials are studying more advanced methods that might someday automatically disinfect transit systems around the clock.











The inspiring rise of a new generation protesting against racial injustice is driving a new era of change in America, like the generation that emerged 60 years ago to build the civil rights movement of that time. July 16, 1960 is marked in my memory: that is the day I joined seven other friends to walk into the whites-only Greenville Library, and to be arrested for violating the segregation laws.





That was more than five years after the 1954 Brown v. Board Supreme Court decision that declared "separate but equal" - the lie that justified segregation - a violation of the U.S. Constitution. Yet in Greenville, South Carolina, where I grew up, nothing had changed. We still lived in a segregated bubble. The public library, the buses, the schools, the pool - all were still segregated.









Grant Imahara, the electrical engineer and roboticist best know for his work on the reality series MythBusters, has died at the age of 49. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he died suddenly following a brain aneurysm. "





We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant," Discovery, which hosted MythBusters from 2003 to 2016, said in a statement confirming his death. "He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man.











NSW Police has slammed Krispy Kreme for giving away hundreds of thousands of doughnuts during the pandemic, saying the crowd-attracting promotion was "nonsensical" and "defies logic".





Krispy Kreme Australia gave away 420,000 free doughnuts on Monday to anyone who missed out on their birthday due to coronavirus restrictions. Australians whose birthday fell between March 13 and July 13 could go into participating Krispy Kreme stores to redeem the offer of a dozen free Original Glazed.







But the giveaway resulted in long traffic queues and massive lines of people standing outside multiple stores in close proximity. The Public Order and Riot Squad was also called in to assist with public health compliance. Operation Coronavirus Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke, condemned the promotion.





Leave Your Comments