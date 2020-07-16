An appeal for help



Mohammad Shamim, a young man of just 22 years, is about to lose his right hand. A speeding bus knocked him down smashing his right hand terribly. Now Mohammad Shamim cannot do any work while he is the only earning person in his family. He used to work as a gatekeeper at a building in the capital's Tejgaon area.







Broad-hearted people are requested to come up with monetary help immediately so that Mohammad Shamim can undergo proper medical treatment for his right hand. His Bkash number, bank account details and other facts and figures are as follows.





Bank account number: DBBL.179151130854 Account name: Md.Liton Islam. Tongi Branch. Bkash:01720371167. Case filed against Humayun Kabir (bus driver). Case number: 11. Case filed on 07-11-2019 with Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station, Dhaka. Accident took place on 6-11-2019.

Leave Your Comments