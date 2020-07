Md Belayet Hossain



Senior Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Bashundhara Group Md Belayet Hossain passed away on Wednesday. He was 70. He breathed his last at 10:00 am in the morning while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.







He had been suffering from old-age complications. Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan expressed deep shock at the death of Md Belayet Hossain.



