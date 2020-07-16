ASCON emphasizes BD-India waterways connectivity



Speakers at a webinar held in Shillong, India laid emphasis on Bangladesh-India waterways connectivity. It was organized by Asian Confluence (ASCON) on Wednesday.







State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said, "When we talk about the 54 trans-boundary rivers with India, we are speaking of an opulent harvest of fusing culture, crafts and trade developed over generations".







Rivers are part of the common heritage of Bangladesh and India which both countries must cherish for their own nourishment, he added.The speakers said that credible civil society organizations, academia, entrepreneurs and grassroots organizations should be mobilized to lead to an organic growth bottom up. They reaffirmed the importance of harnessing collective strength of all stakeholders who seek to advance the cause of water security.







Communities living along rivers should be the key agents in the process. The discussants also stated that the inland Bangladesh-India waterways connectivity will be helpful in the post Covid 19 times too.





In her keynote speech, Riva Ganguly Das, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh said, "The Agreement on the use of Mongla and Chittagong ports and the recent 2nd addendum in the India Bangladesh protocol route will become a great enabler for the rejuvenation of livelihood and economy of the region.





These mutually beneficial arrangements will further strengthen the integration of our supply chains and logistics sectors, generate employment and will spur investments in the logistics and services sector of Bangladesh such as finance, transport and insurance."





Ram Gopal Agarwal, Distinguished Fellow of NITI Aayog, Mr. Abdus Samad, former Senior Shipping Secretary Bangladesh and Dr. Atiur Rahman, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank also expressed the opinion that inland waterways bring part of a larger multimodal connectivity scheme to ensure cost effectiveness. The north eastern states and Bangladesh can benefit immensely from this where there is immense possibility for growth in the agricultural sector.







The session was chaired by Ambassador Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa, a retired officer of Indian Foreign Service (IFS).Yasser Rizvi of Summit Group, Amlan Basu, Managing Director of AVS Group and Kiran Gitte, IAS Secretary, Trade and Commerce, Tripura participated in the webinar among others.





