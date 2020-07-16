Coxsbazar district administration begins beach cleaning program

Officials of Coxsbazar district administration inaugurating the beach cleaning program on Wednesday to bring natural flora and fauna in the area. -AA



Works have started to remove the huge amount of waste floating on the beach in Coxsbazar. At around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the district administration and the Beach Management Committee in Coxsbazar, in collaboration with the Department of Environment, various environmentalists and social organizations, began work to remove the huge amount of waste floating on the beach. Deputy Commissioner.





Hundreds of volunteers, including the administration and the environment department, led by Kamal Hossain, took part in the waste removal program. Plastic, e-waste and torn nets floated in tidal waters at various points on the beach last Saturday night. These wastes float in an area of 10 km from Laboni point to Himchhari point. Hundreds of tortoises floated in the net with these wastes. Enthusiastic people collect valuable or necessary things in these wastes.







However, it is not yet known how and why these wastes came into the tidal waters of the beach.However, the members of the investigation committee are of the opinion that these wastes accumulated in the sea may be washed away due to natural calamities on the surface of the sea. In addition, hundreds of dead turtles were thrown to the ground. The workers of these voluntary organizations also work for the removal of waste.







They removed waste at Laboni, Sugandha, Kalatali and Darianagar points on the beach. Deputy Commissionerof coxsbazar Md.Kamal Hossain said the district administration has formed a seven-member investigation committee to find out the cause of the waste on the beach.







Work has been started to clean up these wastes accumulated on the beach. All kinds of assistance is being provided by the district administration to the volunteer groups who are working for cleaning. The deputy commissioner further said that initially it appears that these wastes have been dumped from a foreign ship.



Apart from this, the marine animals including turtles have been collected and sent to the Department of Environment and Livestock for testing. Coxsbazar Environment Department Deputy Director Sheikh. Nazmul Huda said that due to any natural calamity in the deep sea, the waste accumulated in the sea may be washed away.





A seven-member investigation committee is working to find out why the beach was flooded. Coxsbazar Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashraful Afsar is the head of the committee.









---Chanchal Dash Gupta, Coxsbazar







