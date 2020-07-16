Stocks close flat on Wednesday



Indices of the country's two main stock exchanges closed in flat on Wednesday as cautious investors continued to choose some profits on major sectors' issues amid the Covid-19 pandemic.







At the end of the session, DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 3.07 points or 0.07 percent to settle at 4,079. The DSE Shariah Index also shed 1.91 points to close at 950. However, the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 1.04 points to finish at 1,375.





Turnover, another important indicator of the market, came down to Taka 2.68 billion on the country's prime bourse, which was more than 7.0 percent lower than the previous day's turnover of Taka 2.89 billion. Most of the shares remained stuck at the trading. Of the issues traded, 206 remained unchanged while 71 issues advanced and 64 declined on the DSE floor.







Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Grameenphone, Beacon Pharma, Indo-Bangla Pharma and Nahee Aluminum. Fine Foods was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.90 percent while Dhaka Bank was the worst loser, losing 7.89 percent following its price adjustment after the record date.





However, the Chittagong Stock Exchange edged up with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-advancing 2.37 points to close at 11,603 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -gaining 2.96 points to finish at 7,034. Of the issues traded, 47 gained, 51 declined, and 86 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 5.18 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 107 million.





