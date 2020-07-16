BRTA fees can be paid from home through bKash



Customers can now pay fees of all BRTA services through bKash from anywhere 24/7 and receive tax tokens to their own addresses. At present, customers can get tax tokens to their home by paying BRTA fees only through bKash.





The tax token will be delivered to the given address of the customer within the next few working days.As a result, it is now easier to get emergency BRTA services safely while maintaining social distance during the Covid-19 crisis, said a press release on Wednesday.





Customers can pay all the fees of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) including the issue and renewal of driving license, motor vehicle registration, transfer of ownership, digital registration certificate and the issue and renewal of motor vehicle fitness, tax token and route permit. To pay the fee, customer needs to click on https://www.ipaybrta.cnsbd.com/index/login to open an account on BRTA service portal for the first time.







Then the customer can apply for the required service by clicking on Ipaybrta link or https://bsp.brta.gov.bd/login/. After logging in, customer has to select his/her required service. bKash gateway is to be selected after confirming the payment. Customer needs to enter bKash account number in the payment gateway.





Payment will be completed with one time password (OTP) and bKash PIN. Customers have to pay 1.5 percent convenience charge for paying BRTA fees through bKash which must be paid at the time of processing the payment. After receiving the tax token at own address, customer has to pay 35 taka delivery charge.







Mizanur Rashid, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash said, "We are continuously increasing our efforts to change the scenario of bill payment which requires the customers to stand in long queues. We aspire that the facility of paying fees of emergency services like BRTA and getting tax tokens at home will bring more relief to the customers during this time of pandemic."





Launched in 2011, bKash, a joint venture of BRAC Bank, US based Money in Motion, International Finance Corporation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Ant Financial, operates as a payment service provider offering broad range of digital financial services under the regulation of Bangladesh Bank.





Leave Your Comments