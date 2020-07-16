PC to support women lead businesses amidst Covid-19



Global icon and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra is back to help women across the world. The superstar announced through her twitter account that she'd be promoting female run businesses worldwide according to reports by Bollywood Hungama.





Priyanka took to her social media and urged fans to support female founded businesses to help them fully get back on their feet. The actress will be sharing these businesses on her stories and will even give a shoutout to the female business founders suggested by her million followers.







She wrote, "As we all try to move forward as best as we possibly can, it's imperative that we stand with each other and help in whatever way we can. I'm making a small start today by supporting a few businesses run by inspiring women... #SupportSmallBiz". On the acting front, Priyanka has announced numerous new projects. Including 'White Tiger', and the eagerly awaited fourth installment of the 'Matrix' series.





