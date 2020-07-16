Kona's Eid song



On the occasion of coming Eid, popular singer DilshadNahar Kona has rendered a song titled 'Chand Uthechhe', which lyrics were written by Jamal Hossain. This song will be released on YouTube channel of Rongon Music.





According to Kona, she has rendered only this song for coming Eid-ul-Azha because she has been staying at her village home Dhowai Bari at Sreepur in Gazipur. Only to lend her vocal for Jamal Hossain's song and some other reasons, she came to Dhaka from Gazipur recently.







Ahmed Humayun has composed music of the song 'Chand Uthechhe'. Earlier this music composer's composition she lent her vocal for play-back songs in films 'JotilPrem' and 'Bizli'. Besides play-back songs, Kona is very much optimistic about Jamal Hossain-written song 'Chand Uthechhe'.





While talking in this regard Kona said, "I have already heard several numbers of Jamal Bhai-written songs those were rendered by some other singers. 'Chand Uthechhe' is a sweet melodious song. It is a joyful song like my previous popular song ReshmiChuri.







Listeners can easily relate their emotional feelings with this song. Its music composition was also nice. I have liked the song so much. I believe music-lovers will enjoy the song. I give thanks to Jamal Bhai to present me such a nice lyric poem. Title of the song is 'Chand Uthechhefutechhetara, hesechhejoshnaki je badhonhara'."





Lyricist Jamal Hossain shared his feelings by this way, "After writing the song, I strongly believed this song will be appropriate in Kona's voice. For this reason, Kona got the opportunity to render the song which will be enjoyed by all in Eid."





Kona also informed that for the time being she is not taking part in any TV show. She feels comfortable to pass time at her village home in now. To avoid public gathering, she is staying there.







She also rendered a song for Bangladesh Police and title songs for several companies. She also lent her vocal for several numbers of songs for Coronavirus."Basically it is our responsibility to create awareness among the people about Coronavirus. From that point of view, as a singer, I have rendered those songs," Kona also said.







