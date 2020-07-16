Hasan returns after four years



Four years earlier actor HasanMasood suddenly left all types of acting. A few days ago, the actor said that he is away from acting out of pride. But it ended finally, and he worked on an awareness-based advertisement on this Saturday.





For the upcoming holy Eid-ul-AzhaHasanMasood will warn people through the advertisement that they should buy sacrificial animals in accordance with the hygiene rules. The advertisement is being made by SajjadSumon. It has been produced at the initiative of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives.







Regarding the work in this advertisement, HasanMasud said, "I have been shooting the advertisement in Pubail all day on Saturday. My co-artist in this was ShatabdiWadud. I am doing the advertisement as it is a government task. Besides, the work is public awareness. I got a kind of satisfaction by doing this."Meanwhile, HasanMasood will play the central role in a movie in Kolkata.





It will be based on Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay's short story 'Canvasar'. The name of the movie is 'Feriwala'. Devraj De will direct the film. Although the shooting was supposed to start in March, it was not possible due to the Coronavirus outbreak.In the days of Coronavirus, HasanMasood is with his family at his residence in Niketan of the capital.

