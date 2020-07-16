Ashiq, Moumita's' To-Let Partner'



Ashiq Chowdhury, hailed from Munshiganj, is working simultaneously in dramas and films. He has also fame as a mime and theatre actor. On the other hand, MoumitaMou, hailed from Manikganj, only worked in films. Earlier she acted in a drama titled 'BhalolagaBhalobasa' directed by TajuKamrul. In the beginning of this year, picnic of Bangladesh Film Actors' Association, Ashiq and Moumita for the first time performed together on the stage.





For the first time, Ashiq and Moumita worked together in a single episode drama titled 'To-Let Partner'. Aditya Joni has made the play which shooting started on July 12. AshiqChowdhury informed that today shooting of the drama will be finished.







Though Moumita acted in several numbers of film but due to present situation she wants to work in the small screen now. For this reason, she acted in several dramas on the occasion of coming Eid. While talking about working with MoumitaMou for the first time in a TV play actor AshiqChowdhury said, "I performed with MoumitaMou in the picnic of Bangladesh Film Actors' Association this year.







From that time we have developed a better understanding regarding work. We also worked together in Eid drama 'To-Let Partner'. I believe in future we will act in good story based works. On the occasion of coming Eid, I worked in several numbers of good story based projects. I am optimistic about these projects. Now I have concentrated to work in the small screen."







MoumitaMou shared her feelings by this way, "I have worked in several numbers of films but yet not confirmed when those will be released. Not to stay at home I have decided to work in small screen now. I shall try my level best to give more time for acting in TV plays. I have already acted in several dramas which stories and making were really nice. I have enjoyed working with Ashiq in this Eid drama."





Meanwhile, Ashiq has already finished shooting of Shamim Zaman's 'Shwashurbari Lockdown', Muniruzzaman Muhit's drama 'CharulatarKabbyo' and TanvirHossain Jakir's telefilm 'SwapnoTumi'.





Moumita Mou worked in Aditya Joni's new serial 'Dado' and Sadeque Siddiqui's drama 'Jamai Saheb'. Moumita-starrer films 'Ragi', directed by Mizanur Rahman, 'Dorod', directed by Apurbo Rana, 'Roktakto Sultana', directed by Taju Kamrul, and 'GoponSangket', directed by Tajul Islam, are waiting to release now, Moumita Mou also said.





