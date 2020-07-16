Moushumi joins popular serial 'Cheating Master'



Popular actress Moushumi Hamid is coming before the viewers as the heroine of RTV's popular serial drama 'Cheating Master' written and directed by talented playwright and producer SanjitSarkar. Earlier, Moushumi Hamid was not involved in acting in this series. This is the first time she has taken part in the shooting of the series 'Cheating Master'.







Director SanjitSarkar is quite excited about the character of Moushumi Hamid. SanjitSarkarsaid, "Moushumi Hamid has been introduced as a heroine because of the need of the story. The series is a popular serial drama of this period. Since the viewers are interested in the drama, the channel is also interested in it.







That's why the drama was supposed to end earlier, but it didn't. The 300th episode of the drama will be aired yesderday. This is the first time that any drama directed by me is going to have so many aired episodes. So I am very excited."





Regarding acting in the drama, Moushumi Hamid said, "Before, I have acted in several other dramas including the serial 'Gaye ManenaApniMorol' under the direction of Sanjit Dada. He is my favorite director in my acting career.





He is such a good man, a talented playwright. Working in his unit means working safely without any hassle. When you work under the direction of such a person, you also get a lot of comfort in acting. I am quite satisfied working in the drama. I am coming to the screen as the heroine of three hundredth episode of the drama.







Good luck to the whole team." Meanwhile, Moushumi Hamid has acted in PreetDutta's 'ManusherGolpo', Jewel Hasan's 'Dhakaiya Hero' and SohailTalukder's 'Dollar'. Recently, Moushumi acted in the drama 'Tomakei Bole Debo' directed by MaksudurRahmanBishal and got a lot of popularity.





Leave Your Comments