BB Governor Fazle Kabir begins 3rd term



Fazle Kabir has started his third term as Bangladesh Bank's Governor through the recent amendment of the law regarding the central bank's governor's age limit. Fazle Kabir will now retain the top post of Bangladesh Bank till he turns 67 years old on 3 July 2022.





Bangladesh Bank Order 1972 stated that the central bank's Governor can hold his post till 65 years of age. Fazle Kabir turned 65 years old on 2 July 2020. However, the government intended to keep Fazle Kabir in his post under the current circumstances worsened by Covid 19 pandemic.







Therefore, the law regarding Governor's age limit was amended. Bangladesh Bank Amendment Act (2020) was passed in Parliament on 9 July which enables Fazle Kabir to stay in his echelon until he turns 67 years old.Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told media that the government needs Fazle Kabir for smooth implementation of the stimulus packages which were announced to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus.



It may be added that the country's banking and financial sectors suffered immense irregularities, loan scams and banking turmoil during last three years. The sum of defaulted loans reached nearly 2 trillion taka including written off debts according to financial sources.







Eminent economists profusely condemned the inactivity of Bangladesh Bank (BB) over last three years for its alleged failure to stop the rise of defaulted loans and inability to halt loan frauds. Stock markets have been going through a highly depressive patch too.



International Monetary Fund (IMF) also expressed worries about Bangladesh's banking sector with reference to defaulted loans and lack of good governance.



Money laundering from Bangladesh also increased by leaps and bounds. Swiss banks, US-based Global Financial Integrity (GFI) and United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) referred to huge amounts of money which were laundered from Bangladesh to foreign countries during last few years. UNCTAD informed that most of the money laundering happens through false export and import documents and through banking channels.



GFI informed that 5270 crore dollars were laundered from Bangladesh during last seven years. On an average each year 64 thousand crore taka was illegally transferred from the country to overseas destinations in light of the figures presented by GFI. Bangladesh is one of the top 30 countries wherefrom most of the money laundering takes place.



Moreover, the highest ever trade deficit has jolted Bangladesh's economy which is equal to 8.22 billion dollars.Remittances of 1.833 billion US dollars came into Bangladesh in June of 2020-2021 fiscal year which is highest of its kind in the country's history in monthly terms.





At the same time foreign currencies reserve touched 36.016 billion US dollars on 30 June 2020 which is highest in the country's history. Earnings through remittances and readymade garments (RMG) sector have elevated the amount of foreign currencies reserve.





Financial experts have said that the country's economy is heading for a highly challenging period because of the damage caused by coronavirus. Analysts have laid emphasis on establishing the productive sectors on firm grounds to sustain the country's economy.





Former adviser to caretaker government Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud said to The Asian Age, "Tough initiatives need to be taken by regulatory authorities including Bangladesh Bank without delay to free banking and financial sectors from corruption and anomalies."





Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled told The Asian Age, "Bangladesh's economy is passing a very critical time due to coronavirus. Implementing the stimulus packages precisely is one of the most vital jobs at this moment. Bangladesh Bank should work with uncompromising firmness."





Professor Anu Muhammad, Jahangirnagar University, said to The Asian Age, "No special favours should be given to loan scammers and financial fraudsters. Stern actions should be executed to stop loan rackets and money laundering. Bangladesh Bank has a big role to play in this regard."







