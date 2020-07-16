No wrongdoer will be spared: Quader



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday warned that no wrongdoer would be spared."No matter how long you hide your face behind a mask, no offender will be spared," he told a press briefing after a meeting with a Japanese delegation at the Secretariat here. The delegation, led by Japanese Ambassador in Dhaka ITO Naoki, paid a courtesy call on the minister at his secretariat office, a ministry press release said.





Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, said the wrongdoers haveno political identity and party, and they would be brought to justice. Mentioning that the ongoing anti-graft drive of the government will continue, he said the stance of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government against corruption and irregularities is very clear.





The arrests of Regent Hospital and JKG officials prove the government's tougher stance against the irregularities, he added.About the prevention of coronavirus, the road transport and bridges minister said people should avoid cattle markets and other gatherings during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.





Stressing the need for strictly following the health guidelines and maintaining social distancing, he said temporary negligence or laxity can turn the universal joy of Eid into sadness.Expressing gratitude to the Japanese delegation, the road transport and bridges minister said Japan is a tested friend and one of the main development partners of Bangladesh.





He said a number of important projects in the country's road transport sector, including the metro rail project, have been implemented with the Japanese financing.A coordination meeting will be held soon to review the progress of the ongoing projects, Quader added.







