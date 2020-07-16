Taliban maintains Al Qaeda ties, jeopardizing deal with US: Pentagon



A report released by the US Department of Defense has prompted the Donald Trump administration to reconsider its deal with the Afghan movement. The report, released ahead of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan under the US-Taliban deal, says that the Taliban continues to hold relations with Al Qaeda.





The report appears to be a huge embarrassment for the Trump administration, which is keen on pulling American troops out from the war-torn Central Asian country before the US presidential elections in November, reports The Singapore Post.





For Trump, the exit will be proof to American voters that he has fulfilled one of his campaign promises to end the endless wars. According to the US-Taliban deal, the Afghan group will stop targeting US and Western-led coalition troops, promising to give no support to groups like Al Qaeda.





"AQIS (Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent) routinely supports and works with low-level Taliban members in its efforts to undermine the Afghan government, and maintains an enduring interest in attacking US forces and Western targets in the region," said the strongly-worded Pentagon report.





"Despite recent progress in the peace process, AQIS maintains close ties to the Taliban in Afghanistan, likely for protection and training," the report stated.According to experts, the Pentagon's recent Taliban assessment shows clear differences between the Trump administration and the US military.











