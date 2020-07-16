New areas go under water

Flood situation has deteriorated in Sunamganj inundating many roads and homesteads. The photo was taken from Natunpara on Wednesday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



The flood situation has further worsened in different parts of the country as the water level of major rivers, particularly the Brahmaputra, continue to rise due to onrush of water coming from the upstream.





Fresh areas were inundated in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogra and Sirajganj districts, while the flood situation improved in Rangpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts on Wednesday. Water is flowing above the danger level at nine points of the Brahmaputra River, said officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).





About six lakh people have been marooned in the low-lying and char areas in eight flood-affected northern districts, while many flood victims have already taken shelters at safe places. According to BWDB, the Brahmaputra river was flowing 96 cm above the danger level at Noonkhawa, while 102 cm at Chilmari and Dharla points, 90 cm at Kurigram and 90 cm above the danger level at Ghagot point on Wednesday.





The Jamuna was flowing 120 cm above the danger level at Fulchhari in Gaibandha, 125 cm at Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, 115 cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 99 cm at Kazipur and 71cm at Sirajganj point."The water levels of the Teesta and Dharla might continue to recede in Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Kurigram but Brahmaputra and Jamuna will swell in the next 24 hours," BWDB Chief Engineer of Rangpur Zone Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said.





In Jamalpur, water level is rising in Jamuna river affecting over four lakh people and damaging 739 hectares T-Aman seed bed, 1,666 hectares of Aus paddy and 2,127 hectares of jute.Flood water damaged crops in catchment areas of Mahua and Kahua rivers in Feni. "About 25 percent of Aus paddy was affected due to flood in Feni district," deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), Feni, Tofail Ahmed Chowdhury said.





Paddy seed beds, fisheries enclosures, roads and homesteads were severely affected in different areas there due to flood, he added. Flood situation improved in Sylhet as water level of the major rivers in the region started receding.





The Surma and Kushiyara rivers were flowing above danger level at three points at 3 pm on Wednesday, according to the data of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC). Water was flowing 61 cm above the danger level at Kanaighat point of Surma River, while 37 cm above danger level at Amalshed point and 48 cm at Fenchuganj point of Kushiyara River.





The water of Surma River was flowing 4 cm bellow danger level at Sunamganj point. Kushiyara River was following 18 cm below the danger level at Shewla point and 19 cm below in Sherpur point.





According to the FFWC forecast on Wednesday, flood situation will improve in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts in the next 24 hours, while the waters of Brahmaputra, Jamuna, and Ganges-Padma rivers will continue to rise in the next 48 hours.





River water level in upper Meghna basin will decrease in the next 48 hours, the FFWC said. Of the 101 stations monitored in the country, water levels increased at 56 stations, decreased at 41 stations and were flowing above the danger level at 21 stations.







