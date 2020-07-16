'Con artist' Shahed nabbed finally



Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the elite force of the police, arrested much-talked-about 'con artist' Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karim from Shatkhira on Wednesday morning. They nabbed Shahed in an overnight drive, the prime accused in issuing fake Covid-19 test report scam, from Satkhira frontier area.





''RAB arrested Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed with an illegal arms from the bank of Labangaboti river frontier at Komorpur Village under Debhata Upazila of Satkhira at about 5 am,'' RAB's Media and legal Wing Director Lieutenant Colonel Ashique Billah said.





Mohammad Shahed was flown to Dhaka by a helicopter, he added. He said, so far, a total of 11 out of 17 suspects were nabbed in connection with the case filed by RAB with Uttara West Police Station on charges of coronavirus certificate forgery.





After being arrested by the RAB, Shahed was first flown to Dhaka old airport and then he was taken to RAB headquarters for interrogation, said Lieutenant Colonel Ashique Billah, Legal and Media wing Director.





Later, RAB took Shahed to his Uttara house and raided it. They started the drive at 12.15pm at 62 no 'Cumilla multi-storey apartment' of road no-20, sector-11 of Uttara here. RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam lead the drive.Meanwhile, Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karimhas revealed ''a lot of information'' to the RAB.





Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, the Rapid Action Battalion director general, briefed the media in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon about the arrest of the Regent Hospital chairman in Satkhira's Debhata.





The suspect was trying to cross the border by a boat early in the morning, the RAB said. The law-enforcing agency helicoptered him to Dhaka and raided a house, used by Shahed as his office, in Uttara later. It seized Tk 146,000 fake currency notes during the raid. ''Shahed has said many things, but we can't tell you about them for the sake of investigation,'' Abdullah said.





He said they expect to squeeze out more information from Shahed in interrogation. The Regent Group boss used to take photos with influential people and use those in fraudulent activities, the RAB chief said. Shahed introduced himself as retired or incumbent army officer, media personality, or top government official to carry out the fraud, Abdullah said.





Regent Hospital had signed a deal with the government for treatment of Covid-19 patients when the first coronavirus cases had been confirmed in Bangladesh.''He presented himself as a person with clean image, but actually he was cunning,'' the RAB chief said.



On July 6, the RAB mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam conducted drive at Regent Hospital's Uttara and Mirpur branch and unearthed fake corona diagnosis report and various irregularities including realization of huge money from the people in the name of fake Covid-19 treatment.





Then the RAB sealed off the Uttara and Mirpur branch of the hospital. The RAB members also have arrested eight in this connection. The investigation of the case filed against Shahed and other seventeen has been handed over to the DB police. For further investigation, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has already issued letters to various organizations seeking information on corruption done by Shahed Karim.





Earlier, the anti-crime elite force RAB in another drive on Tuesday evening at a house in Kapasia of Gazipur nabbed Regent Group Managing Director Masud Parvez, a close aide of Regent Hospital owner Mohammad Shahed, over coronavirus test reports scam.





The accused were Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed, Managing Director Masud Parvez, Regent Hospital staff Tariqul Islam, Abdur Rashid Khan Jewel, Md Shimul Parvez, Dipayan Basu, IT Officer Mahbub, Saikat, Palash, Administrative Officer Ahsan Habib, Health Technician Md Ahsan Habib, Health Technologist Hatim Ali, Receiver Kamrul Islam, Regent Group Project Administrator Md Rakibul Islam, Regent Group Human Resources Officer Amit Banik, Regent Group Driver Abdus Salam, and Executive Officer Abdur Rashid Khan.





