Shahjahan Siraj and our quartet heroes





In the end, they would go their separate ways. Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui would turn to business. ASM Abdur Rab would end up leading his faction of the Jatiyo Samajtantrik Dal, with a ministerial stint thrown in for good measure. Abdul Kuddus Makhan would die rather early. Shahjahan Siraj, whose life came to an end on Tuesday, had his own journey through the twisted passages of national politics, serving as a minister in the four-party alliance government led by Khaleda Zia.





And yet, for all the transformation or decline --- it all depends on how you look at it --- in their careers, these four men in their youth were for my generation embodiments of heroism. We were in high school when Shahjahan Siraj and the other members of the quartet were already scaling the heights of national history.





It was March 1971 when at a militant rally of Bengalis, in the presence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the young Siraj read out what the students' community considered to be a declaration of independence. A day earlier, it had been Rab who held aloft the flag of what would soon be a sovereign Bangladesh. Of course, Bangabandhu listened patiently to these young men. He always heard them out as they demanded that he go for a unilateral declaration of independence.





With the perfidy already committed by the junta of Yahya Khan in putting the first session of Pakistan's newly elected national assembly on indefinite hold, the quartet --- referred to affectionately by the nation as the four caliphs --- thought it was an opportunity for the eastern province of Pakistan to make a clean break with the western half of what was fast becoming an untenable country.





It was their belief, young and naïve as they were, that Bangabandhu would listen to their entreaties for a declaration of independence on 7 March. The statesman in Sheikh Mujibur Rahman knew better. History remains proof of the sagacity the Father of the Nation demonstrated before the country on the day.





Yet it was history, the making of it, to which Siraj and his friends contributed in large measure. They galvanized the young, who in turn became a rallying force for the militancy that would convulse Bangladesh in the twenty five days in March when Bangabandhu's writ would run all across the country.





The quartet were solidly behind him, with their easy access to him. They played their due roles in arranging drill programmes at Dhaka University, the goal being the creation of a class of students ready to plunge into a war against Pakistan they saw coming. They were adherents of Bangabandhu.







In their speeches, which they delivered nearly every day during the non-cooperation movement, they emulated the nation's leader. They loved him beyond measure, despite their apprehension that the talks at President's House would not yield any positive results. They were soldiers of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. For them, it was independence or nothing.





Siraj, Rab, Makhan and Siddiqui were fired by patriotism, an energy they carried into the War of Liberation when the Pakistan army went on a killing spree in the country. Battlefield experience hardened them in resolve. They were part of the force, among which were Abdur Razzak, Sirajul Alam Khan, Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni and others, that would come to be known as Young Turks in the war.





It was a war forced on the country by the occupation forces. It was a war that these young men, along with thousands of young people streaming out of their villages to the fields of battle, waged through clear-shaped strategy and eloquent determination.







Siraj and his fellow fighters mapped strategy away from home, sitting on the grass, in hovels, in remote villages, convinced that Bangladesh would emerge triumphant. They were the guerrillas who instilled inspiration in other guerrillas.In the end, Bangladesh did emerge a free republic. The independence Siraj and his fellow warriors had envisaged back in the early days of March 1971 would come to pass.







When Bangabandhu came home from incarceration in Pakistan, these young warriors boisterously received him, with tens of thousands of their fellow citizens, at Tejgaon airport. Images of the quartet on that truck taking the nation's founding father to the Race Course on that declining January afternoon remain potent symbols of the best of times in the history of our nation.







Shahjahan Siraj has now finished his sojourn on earth. We would rather not dwell on the politics he pursued, as did those others, in the country following the attainment of freedom. Every revolution brings its warriors together. The end of a revolution often sees those warriors go their separate ways, sometimes in bitterness.





And so it was that the quartet would not, could not stay as a team. It was July 1972 when the rupture began, with Rab and Siraj breaking away at the head of their faction of the Chhatra League. Siddiqui and Makhan would lead the other faction.







Those were tumultuous times. Before 1972 was out, Siraj and Rab, together with Major M.A. Jalil and encouraged by Sirajul Alam Khan, would give shape to the JSD. Opinions vary on the contributions or otherwise the party has made to national politics, but there is little question that a time came when the JSD would engage in adventurist politics, would splinter into a good number of factions and would become irrelevant in the national scheme of things.





There will be another day, another season to reflect on the rightwing political course Jalil took before his death; on the twists and turns Rab took in his search for a place in the political sun in post-independence Bangladesh. There will be analyses of how, or even why, the radical politician in Shahjahan Siraj took a sharp turn on the road and walked into the tent of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. There will be time.





For now, it is the militant, fiery, freedom-obsessed Shahjahan Siraj we pay tribute to. For my generation, it is the quartet of March 1971 that is remembered, is part of the landscape of our memories. It is the freedom fighters in Siraj and Rab and Siddiqui and Makhan we have always celebrated and always will.With Shahjahan Siraj goes a wholesome segment of our history. The glory which illuminated the times the quartet generation epitomized in the annus mirabilis of 1971 will not fade away. ***





