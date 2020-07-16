Mashrafe conquers coronavirus



Former skipper Bangladesh and ruling party lawmaker from Narail-2 constituency Mashrafe Bin Mortaza finally won his battle against the Corona virus COVID-19, a deadly virus that created mayhem around the world.







Mashrafe, who is still playing cricket had given his sample for testing on Sunday and got the result on Tuesday night. Immediate after getting the result, he shared the news on his official facebook post, disclosing that he was free of the deadly virus.





"Alhamdulillah, by the grace of almighty Allah and thanks to all of yours prayers, my coronavirus test has come negative. I got the test results tonight [Tuesday],' Mashrafe wrote on his facebook page, much to the elation of his fans.





"I express gratitude to the people who stood beside me, prayed for me and were worried about me. Also express my gratitude who have asked or tried to ask about my wellbeing," he added.





A number of his family members had also contracted the deadly virus, including his wife and brother. While his brother tested negative, his wife's results were still positive. "Despite it being more than two weeks since detection, my wife's coronavirus test was still positive. But with everyone's prayers she is doing well," he said.





Mashrafe was first detected positive for the virus on June 21. He then sent his samples for a second test two weeks later but on July 4 the result came positive.





