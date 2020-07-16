Tamim, Mahmudullah, Fizz decline CPL offers

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mustafizur Rahman



Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal and T20I skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and pacer Mustafizur Rahman on Wednesday confirmed they have turned down their respective offers for the forthcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.







Citing concerns related to coronavirus pandemic, Mahmudullah turned down the offer to feature in the league. His previous stint in CPL was with Jamaica Tallawahs in 2017 and featured in five matches. "We have to agree that the situation due to Covid-19 is not right. I was very close to signing with one of the teams but my family is my main concern and they did not agree to it. I also thought, it will not be right to put them in a worry for me.





Travelling to the West Indies will be very hectic, with so many transits and regulations to follow, you never know what you will face," Mahmudullah was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "I have played in the CPL previously and have always enjoyed my experience there," Mahmudullah added.







Tamim, who played for St. Lucia Zouks in 2013, declined the offer to remain available for Dhaka Premier League, in case it resumes in August after being suspended in March due to COVID-19 crisis. "One of the teams approached me but since our domestic competition could start any time, that's why I decided not to go," Tamim was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.





Pacer Mustafizur was unreachable for a comment when this report was filed and yet to make his maiden appearance in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). All of the matches of the eighth edition of the CPL is scheduled to be played in Trinidad, according to the revamped schedule, is set to be played between August 10 and September 18 behind closed doors.







