Covid-19: Indonesia cases exceed 80,000





Indonesia reported 1,522 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, raising the country's tally beyond 80,000.





Indonesian government spokesman for Covid-19 matters, Achmad Yurianto, said 87 more fatalities were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 3,797.





"There are now 80,094 positive cases with 24,871 patients being monitored," he told a daily press conference aired over the official YouTube channel of Indonesia's National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB).





The province of East Java recorded the most Covid-19 deaths at 1,275 cases, followed by Jakarta (706 cases), Central Java (258) and South Sulawesi (251). - Bernama





