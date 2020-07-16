Major US Twitter accounts hacked in Bitcoin scam





Billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are among many prominent US figures targeted by hackers on Twitter in an apparent Bitcoin scam.





The official accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Kanye West also requested donations in the cryptocurrency.





"Everyone is asking me to give back," a tweet from Mr Gates' account said. "You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000."





"Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened," tweeted CEO Jack Dorsey late on Wednesday.





"We're diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened," said Mr Dorsey.





Earlier, Twitter took the extraordinary step of stopping many verified accounts marked with blue ticks from tweeting altogether.





Password reset requests were also being denied and some other "account functions" disabled.





By 20:30 EDT (00:30 GMT Thursday) users with verified account started to be able to send tweets again, but Twitter said it was still working on a fix.





Dmitri Alperovitch, who co-founded cyber-security company CrowdStrike, told Reuters news agency: "This appears to be the worst hack of a major social media platform yet."





On the official account of Mr Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief appeared to offer to double any Bitcoin payment sent to the address of his digital wallet "for the next 30 minutes".





"I'm feeling generous because of Covid-19," the tweet added, along with a Bitcoin link address.





The tweets were deleted just minutes after they were first posted.





But as such tweet from Musk's account was removed, another one appeared, then a third.





As well as rapper Kanye West, his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former US President Obama, Mr Biden, who is the current Democratic presidential candidate, and media billionaire Mike Bloomberg, major companies Uber and Apple were targeted.





The Biden campaign said Twitter had "locked down the account within a few minutes of the breach and removed the related tweet".





A spokesman for Bill Gates told AP news agency: "This appears to be part of a larger issue that Twitter is facing."





The BBC can report from a security source that a web address - cryptoforhealth.com - to which some hacked tweets directed users was registered by a cyber-attacker using the email address [email protected]





The name "Anthony Elias" was used to register the website.





Cryptoforhealth is also a registered handle on Instagram, apparently set up contemporaneously to the hack.





The description of the profile read "It was us", alongside a slightly smiling face emoticon.





The Instagram profile also posted a message that said: "It was a charity attack Your money will find its way to the right place."









