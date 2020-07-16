Regent Hospital scam: Shahed, Pervez put on10-day remand









A court here on Thursday placed Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed and managing director Masud Parvez on a 10-day remand each in a case over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order after DB police inspector Gaffarul Alam, also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court in the morning with a 10-day remand prayer.

The court also rejected the bail petitions of Shahed and Pervez when their lawyer advocate Nazmul Hossain filed separate petitions seeking bail for them.

Besides, the court also placed Tariqul Islam alias Tarek, an employee of Regent Hospital, on a 7-day fresh remand when police produced him before the court after expiry of his five-day remand.









Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed from Shakhra Komorpur border in Debhata upazila of Satkhira district early Wednesday on charge of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates and brought to Dhaka by a helicopter.

Rab members also recovered a firearm and some bullets from his possession, he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the elite force members arrested managing director of the Regent Hospital Masud Parvez from Gazipur district.





Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed had been on the run after the law enforcers raided the Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on July 6 on charge of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates and charging the admitted patients exorbitant fees.

The Regent Group head office along with both the hospitals was sealed off and 16 people, including the chairman, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.

Besides, a case was filed against Shahed on July 14 on charge of embezzling more than Tk 91 lakh from a transport exporter in Chattogram.

On July 8, a Dhaka court placed seven Regent Hospital employees on a five-day remand in a case filed over their alleged involvement in issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.

