‘Robber’ killed in Noakhali ‘gunfight’





A suspected robber was killed in a reported gunfight with members of Rapid Action Battalion at Sukhchar in Hatia upazila of Noakhali district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Bahar, ringleader of a notorious robber gang.

Tipped off, a team of Rab-11 conducted a drive on the bank of Suryamukhi canal around 3:45 am, said Additional SP Jashim Uddin Chowdhury, commanding officer of Rab.

Sensing the presence of the elite force members, the criminals opened fire on Rab men, forcing them to fire back in self-defence.

Bahar was caught in the line of fire and died on the spot, said Jashim Uddin. Rab also arrested four members of the gang.

Bahar was released from jail one and half years ago, said Rab.





Two Rab members were also injured in the gunfight.

Six firearms were recovered from the spot.

