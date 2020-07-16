Megan Thee Stallion 'suffers gunshot wounds'





US rapper Megan Thee Stallion has said she's "grateful to be alive" after being shot, but has given few details of her injuries or how they happened.





The chart-topping star said she "suffered gunshot wounds" on Sunday and is expected to make a full recovery.





A video apparently showed her bleeding from her foot after police stopped a car also containing rapper Tory Lanez.





He was later charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Police said one person had suffered "a foot injury".





The Texas-born rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, topped the US chart in May with Savage.





The song, which became a viral dance craze on TikTok, also reached number three in the UK, thanks to a remix featuring Beyonce.





Megan was also named best female hip-hop artist at last month's BET Awards, beating Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Lizzo.





It had been reported that she had cut her foot on broken glass during the incident in the Hollywood Hills, in which Lanez was arrested. But she took to Instagram on Wednesday to "set the record straight".





"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she wrote.





"I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.





"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night."





She also wrote: "This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."





Police said officers responded to reports of gunshots at about 04:30 PST (11:30 GMT) on Sunday.





The Los Angeles Times quoted the LA Police Department as saying one person was taken to the hospital "with a foot injury". According to the paper, two sources familiar with the investigation said her injury at the scene was consistent with being struck by shattered glass.





The video posted by TMZ showed a woman it identified as the rapper limping out of a vehicle, leaving blood marks from one foot.

