Nearly 3.7 mln cases pending









Currently, nearly 3.7 million cases are waiting to be disposed of at the courts, including the Supreme Court.





The information was revealed in a statement sent by Supreme Court spokesman and special officer Barrister Mohammad Saifur Rahman on Wednesday.





Despite taking various initiatives to reduce case backlogs, the number of cases in the country is increasing day by day.





The number of pending cases across the country stood at 36,84,728 as of December 31.





Till December 31, 2017, the number of cases pending in the country was 33,09,789.





According to the statistics sent by the Supreme Court, as of December 31, 2019, there are 23,617 cases pending in the Appellate Division and 4, 89,068 in the High Court division.





The number of cases pending in the subordinate courts is 31,72,043.





Meanwhile, between January and December last year, 9,478 cases have been filed with the Appellate Division and 6,303 have been disposed of.





Besides, In the High Court Division, 1,07, 568 cases have been filed. Among them, 1,35,275 cases have been settled during this period.





At that time 14, 28,724 cases have been filed with the subordinate courts and 10,24,357 cases have been disposed of.





Statistics also showed that the number of settled cases is higher than the number of those filed in the High Court alone.





In addition, the number of cases is increasing as the number of cases disposed of is less than the number of filed cases in the subordinate courts.

