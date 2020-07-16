Fake Covid-19 test reports: Probe body formed in Khulna









A five-member probe body has been formed to investigate an allegation of providing fake coronavirus test report at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).





The committee has been asked to submit their report within three working days, said Deputy Commissioner Helal Hossain.





The lift man of KMCH allegedly provided fake ‘Covid-19 negative’ reports to two patients. Besides, test reports of different patients were allegedly moved around to fraudulently avail government aid.





Probe body convener Additional District Magistrate Md Yusuf Ali said the accused are all low ranking staff.

