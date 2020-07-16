‘Govt’s policy’ behind emergence of Shahed, Sabrina: BNP









BNP on Thursday alleged that the ‘government’s policy’ is behind the rise of Regent Hospital chairman Mohammad Shahed and JKG Healthcare's chairman Dr Sabrina who indulged in fraudulence in the name of corona test.





“The government is hardly concerned whether people die or suffer since its stay in power is secure. The government’s such self-protection policy is behind the emergence of Shahed and Sabrina,” said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.





The BNP leader came up with the remarks while speaking at a human-chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club arranged by Dhaka South city unit of BNP.





He said Kuwait imprisoned Laxmipur-2 MP Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul on various charges, including human trafficking and money laundering. “Many such Papuls have emerged over the last 12 years due to misrule and corrupt governing system.”





The BNP leader said common people have got trapped in a terrible situation losing their security as the ‘state has been patronising’ wicked people.





He said now people are not getting proper treatment at public hospitals for lack of ICUs, ventilators, quality masks and other safety gears.





“Fake masks were imported, and the health minister’s son was involved in it. Ventilators are now one of the lifesaving equipment. The Awami syndicate and the relatives of the minister are indulging in irregularities in procuring ventilators. So, how’ll people live on?” Rizvi said.





He said the country’s image has been tarnished across the world as fraudsters were given permission to test corona samples and give people its certificates.





The BNP leader voiced concern that different countries, including Italy, are disallowing flights from Bangladesh due to the false corona test results.





Mentioning that guardians are now raising their voice against the charging of tuition fees by educational institutions, he urged the Prime Minister to take steps for waiving the tuition fees of all the educational institutions since those remained closed due to the coronavirus.





“You (PM) have announced many incentive packages. Is it unfair to waive the tuition fees of all educational institutions in the country? It’ll be the most humanitarian act at this moment,” Rizvi said.

