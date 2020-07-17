Worldwide waffling





The European Commission is investigating whether it can launch an unprecedented legal challenge that could limit multinational firms' abilities to take advantage of business-friendly corporate tax regimes. Eurocrats want to use Article 116 of the EU's treaty to challenge national systems that are deemed to distort the single market. Such a challenge would be deemed highly provocative by member states who are fiercely protective of their sovereign taxation powers. The crackdown would likely target countries such as Luxembourg, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands.









Stoke City winger James McClean says he has received "more abuse than any other player" during his nine-year spell in England but has had no support from football authorities, the media or his Irish team mates. The 31-year-old's comments come after Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick were both subjected to racial abuse online over the weekend. McClean has been a target for refusing to wear a poppy on his shirt on Remembrance Day after he cited the 1972 'Bloody Sunday' massacre, where British soldiers killed unarmed protesters in his hometown of Derry, as the reason for not wearing one. "Driving back from training while listening to TalkSport discussing the vile racist comments this week made towards Zaha and McGoldrick on social media," McClean said on Facebook.









Wanna hear something disgusting? A vintage copy of Super Mario Bros. on the NES was just sold at auction for $114,000. Admittedly, it's one of the most influential games ever (it introduces Mario to the world) and the specific copy was given a 9.4 grading, which means it's in near-perfect condition. Oh, and there's some weird technicality about a cardboard hanger tag that makes it super rare. But still… $114,000? This got me thinking - how good of an investment would it have been buying a copy of Super Mario Bros. and leaving it somewhere safe for 20-odd years? Well, I'm going to find out.











In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said he has a strong bias toward getting back to school this fall. However, he said schools will only open if it can be done safely. "We're not gonna be beaten or bludgeoned into doing this. We're gonna do this, we're gonna do it right, responsibly, and only if we can be convinced that we could protect all lives here - the kids, the teachers, the administrators, the parents, grandparents to whom these kids will go home to," Murphy said. Last week, President Donald Trump and his administration demanded schools fully reopen right away, calling for new guidance from federal health officials and slamming schools that want to bring students back for only a few days a week. At the same time, some states are just now issuing their own directives, and school district leaders say they expect those guidelines to be revised again before the classroom bells ring.



Leave Your Comments