Diner Sheshe





"I still remember the first time I got my period-girls usually run to their mothers, but I went to Didi. Didi was my everything; even my name 'Anooja' means younger sister. Mom would come home late after work, so Didi and I would spend all day together. Even though she wasn't a lot older, she'd feed me and patiently listen to all my stories. One evening, after college, I came home exhausted and crashed. I hadn't eaten dinner, so Didi woke me up to give me a hot cup of Bournvita. But I was sleep deprived and grumpy; I got annoyed with her for ruining my sleep and yelled 'Just go away!'







The next morning, I boarded a 6am local train, and didn't get a chance to speak with her. Then around noon, I got a call from an unknown number-the caller said that my house is on fire and asked me to get home. At first, I thought that it was a prank and hung up on him. But just to be safe, I called up Didi. When I couldn't reach her after repeated attempts, I panicked- Didi never ignored my calls. So I frantically called Mom who didn't respond either. When I finally got through to Dad, he just asked me to come home immediately.



Just as I was leaving, a cousin called to tell me that my sister had passed away. I was shocked and confused but refused to believe it. When I reached home, a crowd had gathered below my building; I ran straight upstairs. I saw my parents sitting with our relatives...everyone was crying. 'Didi is no more' - my mom sobbed. She died in a blast in the chemical factory she worked at. I was heartbroken. My mom was the most affected-she was depressed for months. We moved to a new place to make her feel better. I couldn't process how I felt- I couldn't stop thinking about the last words I said to my sister. If I hadn't asked her to 'go away', would she have stayed? (excerpt)





Humans of Bombay, Fb

