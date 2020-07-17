‘Midas Safety’ provides medical gloves to govt



For the safety of physicians and health workers who have been fighting from the front against the deadly coronavirus, Midas Safety, Bangladesh, a Canadian hand gloves manufacturing company, has donated 12.5 lakh high quality hand globes to the government of Bangladesh.





Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, director of the Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD), received the gloves on behalf of the government on Tuesday. Atanu Gupta, manager of human resources and administration department, and Mohammad Arif Khan, manager of supply chain department, were present on behalf of Midas Safety. They informed the CMSD director about overall activities of the company.





Moinul Hossain, general manager of Midas Safety, said, “We will remain beside the people of Bangladesh during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such activities will continue in future.”





Midas Safety is a Canadian multinational firm, which has successfully been conducting its business activities in Bangladesh in name of ‘Industrial Hand Protection Limited’ as a 100 percent export-oriented company since 2010.

