Consumer behavior during Novel Corona

The news that China was attacked by Corona led many to jump into super shops to buy hand sterilizer as many as possible in many countries of the world. Some parts of the world felt shortage of anti-septic's because of more than routine purchase by crazy customers. For fear of corona virus many consumers in developing countries stopped purchasing fruits and vegetables that were usually exposed in the market to draw customers' attention.







However, purchasing capacity of daily laborers became weaker worldwide for lockdown and joblessness in massive scale which is not unexpected. Since Corona could spread through newspapers, purchase of newspapers reduced dramatically in many countries.



However, such crazy purchase was entirely absent in case of countries like Iran, Russia etc. One of the European countries embassy officials in Iran reported that consumer behavior had been quite normal in cities of Iran and he highly appreciated Iranians usual purchasing behavior even at the time of mass corona pandemic. No one in Tehran was seen to purchase more than necessity. Many said that being Islamic country, purchase mindset of the people of Iran is highly controlled by Islamic values.







According to Islamic ethics you cannot purchase to hoard or store which can cause starvation to your neighbor. Others commented that the people of Iran were habituated with sanctions or embargo so much so that they did not probably feel it necessary to buy more than necessity. Emergency does not instigate consumers of this sanction-ridden country. Same with Russia. Russian departmental stores were never reported to be as much crowded as many European super shops worldwide. However, many argued that since the case of corona in Russia is much less than USA and European countries, Russian consumers did not get panic-stricken.



Because of over demand of consumers USA was compelled to stop export items like masks, gloves, ventilators that resulted bitter relation with many European countries like Germany. The consumer market of EU would have been well satisfied if USA had provided with required supplies. But the nation with highest defend budget of the world felt the limitation of healthcare and food itself during corona. A paradigm shift in USA budget is expected from defense to healthcare sector in post corona period in view of its consumers demand and recent market study for corona. In spite of being sufferer from corona some countries in Europe did not allow lock down or restrictions on their citizens tightly. So, most super shops were opened and citizens did not feel any pressure to purchase abnormally to stock.



Since China was the first victim and subsequently first survivor of Corona, consumer behavior in China became normal once it recovered from severe stage of corona impact. Super shops started to open gradually. When China recovered, Europe and USA fell to Corona for which when the markets and super shops of China were gradually reopening after corona, those of EU and USA were shut down. These gradual opening of Chinese market was helpful for EU. When USA blocked all its assistance for EU, China came up with medicines, masks, gloves for many European countries. Panic buying increased food inflation in China since February 2020 which would probably be neutralized by on-going global recession.







Every action has its opposite reaction and same is with COVID-19 or Corona. All unethical businesses like casinos, smuggling, brothel houses and drug running were experiencing lowest sale for COVID-19 worldwide. The darkest period of human healthcare has become the golden period for restoration of human ethics and morality in this time of 21st century. Cocaine, Marijuana and Heroin have lost huge market for lock down in many parts of the world which must influence younger generation to change their habit and mindset towards such bad habit.



Consumers across the world experienced what is called de-marketing for the first time. It means that consumers are ready to pay but sellers are not ready to sell more than a certain quantity for regulatory restriction in many parts of the world. You cannot buy everything in times of scarcity when other may suffer. Corona did not affect the consumer behavior of war-torn countries like Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria so much; because war has already framed behavior of war affected areas in such a way that supply chain interruption is common there and not unexpected.



Food Bank in developed countries like USA are responsible to provide free food to poor people. Some food banks of USA informed media that many US people lined up near their charitable food banks who were actually general US consumers. But massive joblessness and lack of savings compelled them to beg food from organizations like food banks at the time of corona pandemic. Panic buying was also expected to increase inflation in African countries like South Africa and Nigeria. Many Asian countries including Indonesia predicted fall of revenue from Tax because of hundreds of businesses shutdown and consumer expenditure cutoff.



During pandemic, general investors loose interest to invest in stock market. However, visionary investors invest for long term gain in emergency times like pandemic. Stock market suffered all across the world at the news of rising death toll for COVID 19. The failure of globally powerful currencies to purchase medical items during corona pandemic prompted many consumers to buy gold from commodity market worldwide. Ironically, it is again only paper or certificate which they purchased just like currencies made of paper while real gold lies with some third party to be never possessed by real investors.



Consumers globally became dependent on shopping online for safety and fraudsters took this as opportunity. Orders along with payment were given online but no delivery came.Thus consumers were warned over surge in coronavirus scams by consumer associations. Credit-card dependent western consumers became rather money savers for stay-at-home due to corona impact. Closure of all global entertainments and sports for COVID 19 left very little space for consumer spending except buying coffin boxes for burial of dead people.





In a roundabout way, the main objective of cash filling or money injection into economies and banking system of different countries in post-corona period would be to bring consumption and consumer behavior back to mainstream through job creation and increase of consumers disposable income further. However, global supply chain disruption would continue in spite of re-establishment of consumer demand curve till commencement of full-fledged production by China and many other manufacturing nations.



The wrter is Assistant Vice President, Financial Administration Division(FAD), Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd .





