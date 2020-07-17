News regarding corona test protested



The authorities of Brahmanbaria Medical College has protested a news published in a vernacular daily terming it false and fabricated.







At press conference on Thursday at Brahmanbaria Press Club, Dr Zakiur Rahman, head of Microbiology Department of Brahmanbaria Medical College, said, "We gave permission to Medicare Clinic at Rooppur in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna to collect samples for COVID-19 test in a good faith as the clinic assured us to provide documents regarding the approval from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). It was supposed to provide us necessary documents next day after providing 50 samples collected on July 6.







As the clinic did not provide documents, we stopped receiving samples." After testing the 50 samples on July 7, 39 reports came negative and 11 positive, he further said, adding that reports of samples tested in our lab are correct. "Graph of the reports including analysis have been stored in the memory of PCR machine. No allegation has made in the case regarding the reports of samples tested in our lab," Dr Zakiur Rahman said.





Brahmanbaria Medical College Principal Brigadier General (Retd) Shafiqul Islam, Deputy Manager Ashadullah Mia, PCR Lab in-charge SM Junayed Islam were also present at the press conference. It is mentionable that a case has been filed with Ishwardi Police Station in Pabna against Medicare Clinic for illegally collecting samples and giving fake corona reports. In the case, Brahmanbaria Medical College Chairman Dr Abu Sayeed has been made an accused.

