Forest Department distributes saplings in Cox's Bazar

Coxsbazar Deputy Commissioner Kamal Hossain distributing tree saplings provided by district forest department in Coxsbazar town on Thursday. -AA



On the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a program has been inaugurated to distribute and plant saplings of 1 lakh 82 thousand 600 trees in 8 upazilas of 20,325 in each upazila of Coxsbazar district.





On the occasion of the birth centenary, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the program in Coxsbazar district as part of a nationwide tree planting program. Saimum Sarwar Kamal, Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Information and Md. Kamal Hossain, Deputy Commissioner inaugurated the program by planting a fruit, a forest and a medicinal sapling at the Hilldown Circuit House premises at the initiative of District Administration and Forest Department.







Additional Superintendent of Police Iqbal Hossain, Southern Divisional Forest Officer Md Humayun Kabir, District Awami League President Advocate Sirajul Mostafa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman, Northern Divisional Forest Officer Md Tahidul Islam and others were present on the occasion.





Besides, saplings will also be planted on the beach adjacent to the embankment and embankment in collaboration with Chakaria and Kutubdia Upazila Environment and Forest Development Committee. Due to the Corona situation, the distribution and planting of saplings, which started in compliance with the hygiene rules, will be completed by September 15, according to forest department sources.





--- Chanchal Das Gupta, Cox's Bazar

