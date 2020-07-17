Brilliant architect, deep thinker, honourable being

Architect Muzharul Islam





Like many men of substance, he was an individual of few words. One might even suggest that he was aloof, looking out at the world with something of sadness clouding his eyes. Obviously, it was politics, as distinct from his professional preoccupation as an architect --- and a foremost one at that --- which exercised the mind in Muzharul Islam. When the life in him drew to an end eight years ago, it was more than the departure of an individual into mortality that happened. It was, in more ways than one can conceive of, the passing of a thinker.





It has always been my belief that in Muzharul Islam resided a being who could well have been a philosopher. Or he could have been an adviser to any government that would rest on the bedrock of intellectual enlightenment. But, then again, his works in architecture, the structures which today are his legacy were works dipped in philosophy with a good dash of poetry in them. But beyond this involvement in the creation of architectural wonders, Islam reflected deep and long on politics, the disturbing shape it was taking in Bangladesh in the latter 1970s and through the 1980s.





It has been my sheer good fortune to have known Muzharul Islam. When his daughter Dalia Nausheen, today a reputed Nazrul artiste, introduced me to him at their family residence in Paribagh years ago, my first impression was of meeting a man in whom fastidiousness was an underpinning of character. He welcomed me in what I thought was coldness or simple disinterest. But as the days went by and my visits to the Paribagh residence went up in frequency --- Dalia and I were both students in the English department of Dhaka University and at the time colleagues teaching English at the Dhaka YMCA --- I came to appreciate the profundity that lay at the core of Muzharul Islam's personality.





At Paribagh, a little girl would offer me a most desired cup of tea every time I was there, sometimes as Islam stood talking to me and I listened. That little girl has today graduated to being a woman of huge achievement. Nazia Jabeen is in these times the driving moral force behind Sporsho, the enterprise dedicated to promoting Braille education in the country. It is such memories that I associate with Muzharul Islam, indeed the moments I interacted with him. On the sprawling green lawn at Paribagh, as twilight fell one evening, Dalia Nausheen sang 'ekhoni uthibe chand / adho alo adho chhaya te.' Whenever I go back to Kundan Lal Saigal's rendition of the song, it is invariably that image of Dalia singing at twilight which rushes in from the past.





Those visits to Paribagh were a significant phase in my life, for despite my diffidence and nervousness in Muzharul Islam's presence, it was a delight listening to him. I have not forgotten the twinkle --- or was it a look of surprise --- when on a day in May 1981 I turned up at Paribagh with Dalia after our classes at the YMCA because (as Dalia had already informed me) a reception was being organized for Sheikh Hasina.







'So you're gate-crashing, aren't you?' That was the question Islam threw at me. A little flustered and then a bit embarrassed, I then realized he had not said it in anger or irritation. Perhaps by then he had come to know of my political inclinations and so did not mind my being there.





The evening that day turned out to be a grand occasion. For me, an ungainly youth who had just finished his exams for a Masters degree, it was a delight observing so many of the men who had played prominent roles in Bangladesh's history being there at Paribagh to welcome Sheikh Hasina, who had only days earlier returned home after six years in exile and was just setting out in her role as the new chief of the Awami League. When she turned up, radiant in her youth and with that smile playing on her features as she greeted everyone, I had a bit of an opportunity to say hello to her. It was my very first, and very brief, meeting with her. It certainly would not be the last.





On that evening, a good number of the dignitaries present at the reception in Paribagh lost themselves in a serious discussion of the election only days earlier of Francois Mitterrand as the new President of France. He was a socialist and thus it was that those eminent men --- I stood close to them, listening in order to learn from them --- deliberated on what changes socialism would bring about in the new France that had emerged. At one point, as a busy Muzharul Islam passed by, one of those gentlemen, steeped in western political traditions, informed him that a discussion on socialism was going on. Islam's retort is what I remember: 'What would you know of socialism?' He then moved on.





Muzharul Islam's abiding interest in politics and history came through in his informal discourses on these subjects. I shall never forget the evening I went to Paribagh and noticed a broad, rather unusually happy smile lighting up his face. He had a book in his hand and, brandishing it before me, said he was looking forward to reading it. He then handed it to me, to see only. It was a copy of Lawrence Lifschultz's 'Bangladesh: The Unfinished Revolution.' I could not restrain myself and asked him, very softly, if I could read it.







He said no, for it belonged to a friend of his. Then he said yes, but only after he had done with it. But I was desperate to borrow it from him and yet I dared not say that to him. I have a feeling he saw the yearning for the book in me by the covetous way I was turning over the pages. Then, to my great surprise, he said: 'Okay, you can borrow it only for tonight, read it and return it to me tomorrow morning.'







I was grateful, thanked him truly from the bottom of my heart and rushed home with the book. I read the book through the night, from beginning to end. The next morning I went back to Paribagh, where I handed back the book to a happily surprised Muzharul Islam. "Finished reading it?" When I nodded yes, he looked at me in a way that gladdened the soul in me.





In his aesthetic contributions to the country, Muzharul Islam remains an iconic figure. His message, his ideas on culture are writ large on the architectural wonders he has left behind --- Jahangirnagar University, Chittagong University, Central Public Library and so many others. The Jatiyo Sangsad structure, on which he closely collaborated with Louis I. Kahn, bears his indelible imprint.





It is this creator of beauty I pay tribute to today. There was a beautiful mind in him, one that worried about the future of the state even as it dwelt on the need for social democracy to govern life in this suffering yet proud country. He had a non-nonsense attitude to life. He had gravitas. He was a man of honour.





(Muzharul Islam, revered as Sthapathyacharya, was born on 25 December 1923 and passed away on 15 July 2012)





