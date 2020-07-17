Judgment on Hagia Sophia and fallout





Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan always chooses to remain in the news perhaps for all the wrong reasons. This time, he has been on cloud nine since Friday, the 10th of July when a top Turkish court awarded a judgment allowing the 1500 year old Byzantine architecture, sacred for Christians, to be used forthwith as a mosque with permission to offer prayers. It may be recapitulated that this historic monument was captured by the Ottoman rulers in 1453, who converted the church into a mosque. Later, due to a slew of dynamic measures to modernize Turkey under Mustafa Kemal Attaturk, it was declared to be a museum in 1934. It is a world heritage site which sees millions of tourists pouring in to view the magical historical spot.





This path breaking court decision is a major setback to the secular credentials of Turkey, the foundation of which was so laboriously laid by Attaturk. Erdogan will not be judged kindly by history for his acts of regression as also for pushing his country towards stark religious fundamentalism. Orthodox Christians, especially in Greece and Turkey, have already condemned this decision and the Christian bodies the world over, including the World Council of Churches, have begun castigating the sensational development in the wake of this order which is seen as parochial and visibly anti-Christian.





To put things in perspective, due to express encouragement by Erdogan, Quranic verses were recited in Hagia Sophia in 2018 signaling commencement of the grand design unleashed by Erdogan to assert Islamic influence over the fate of the monument. Rejecting international criticism of this contentious court order, Erdogan has emphasized that as a free country, Turkey has simply used its sovereign rights. He remains unfazed and feels triumphant amongst the Islamic rightists and intolerants by taking credit for facilitating this court order and helping the creation of a pro-Islamic order in Turkey, in complete contrast to the ideals and tenets of the father of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Attaturk.





Earlier, in a dramatic unfolding of events, in May this year, Erdogan presided over a meeting in Hagia Sophia to commemorate the 567th anniversary of the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul. The recitation of Quranic verses two years ago, and the commemoration event two months ago were clearly designed to set the tone for the conversion of the 1500-year old monument to a mosque which became a reality on the 10th of July, much to the rejoicing of the religious bigots.





Meanwhile, grand preparations are afoot to celebrate the fourth anniversary of a failed coup against Erdogan on the 15th of July. We can see the AK or Justice Party of Erdogan is politically utilizing this 'religious' site for furthering the Turkish President's political ambitions and interests. It may be recalled that Erdogan had come to power in 2002 and since then there has been a steady erosion of the Kemalist brand of secularism as part of a very thoughtfully crafted blueprint to promote a muscular form of Islamism.





It's well known that in order to checkmate Saudi Arabia and its brand of Wahhabism, Erdogan with his robust agenda of pursuing tenets of Muslim Brotherhood (MB), tried playing the role of a policeman, championing the cause of Islam the world over. He wanted his footprint everywhere, be it in the ISIS pockets in Syria, in strife torn Libya in the post Qaddafi period, challenging the US and openly siding with Qatar to marginalize Saudi Arabia and the UAE's influence in the Middle East.





These instances of meddling apart, Erdogan has developed a vibrant axis with Pakistan in an apparent bid to corner India in raising issues on Kashmir in the UN, toeing the Pakistan stance rather blindly. Last year, Erdogan had roped in Mahatir Mohammad of Malaysia too to extend his Islamic support base to alienate India. Mahatir ceased to be in office of the Prime Minister of Malaysia thus sizably weakening the trio as part of the axis of evil. But Erdogan continues to pinprick India, expressing his solidarity with the separatists in Kashmir and often offering military help to Pakistan in case there is a military confrontation with India. His frequency of visits to Pakistan, at least twice a year, is testament to his anti-India commitment.





Through this Hagia Sophia verdict, Erdogan and MB are likely to get a boost in further radicalizing the Islamic ultras even in India many of whom already have tremendous allegiance to Erdogan. Indian and Bangladesh security agencies would do well to see that funding from Turkey and Qatar is not stepped up for the MB adherents particularly in view of the rechristening of the Istanbul monument into a mosque. Also, Erdogan and his wife had visited Bangladesh soon after arrival of Rohingya refugees and promised help of all kind. His detractors had then alleged that in the name of sympathizing with the Rohingya Muslims, Erdogan has an agenda of spreading MB ideology.





Knowledgeable quarters and Turkey observers believe that Erdogan's move to convert the 1500-year old monument into a practicing mosque was to essentially conceal the ills Turkey is currently afflicted with. His own position within Turkey is fragile with chances of a military coup dislodging him from power remains a possibility. Just because the 2016 coup against him failed doesn't necessarily mean that sentiments simmering against him have disappeared. They may not be overtly visible, but the undercurrents against him have the potential to explode as the country's economy struggles, with debt and unemployment both on the rise. All this points to a weakening leadership.





Erdogan may be dreaming big of pan-Islamic ambitions and to be at its helm with a large fan following outside Turkey. But in reality, however, his dreams are utopian. He seems to be behaving like an Ostrich - ignoring the hard realities developing right under his nose.





Opponents like his toughest adversary, 79 year old Mohammad Fethullah Gulen, now in refuge in the US, is keenly waiting in the wings to strike at an opportune moment. A literary figure, Gulen has traces of Rumi styled Sufism in his profile and enjoys a good support base in Turkey. He was earlier suspected by Erdogan for being complicit in the 2016 coup. Gulen could very well, spring a surprise.





The verdict to declare the age old monument to a mosque is likely to give wrong signals to many hard-line Islamic countries. Pakistan, which is under the magnetic spell of the fictitious Turkish character, Ertugrul, a popular serial watched by a record number of Pakistanis at home is only a fantasy. Erdogan's acts and such films will further strengthen intolerance. The Hindu monuments and Sikh shrines in Pakistan surviving since Maharaja Ranjit Singh's time seem fraught with perils of conversion or destruction after the Hagia Sophia judgment.







These are warning signals which the world can ill afford to ignore.





The writer is a security analyst and a former National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Mauritius. Views expressed are personal

