Bangladeshi film at Locarno Film Festival





Young director Mahde Hasan's 'The Boring Film' has been selected in the Pardi di domani International Competition of Locarno Film Festival 2020. It is the first film from Bangladesh to compete in Locarno. Produced by Mahajabin Khan, and Muhammad Anwar Hossain, the film's credits include Franklin Fuji as assistant director, Mahde and DibbyoSamadder as cinematographers, OronnokPrithibi and Mahde in sound, and Mahde (again) in editing. Not only that, Mahde has also acted in the film. From 2,200 films only 45 short films, from 32 countries, have been selected for the short film category of the Locarno Film Festival. Promising screenwriter and Director, MahdeHasan's short film 'I Am Time' was showcased at 69th Locarno Film Festival and he finished first for 'Where is the Friends Home' in the 'movieofmylife' section at 70th Locarno Festival in 2017. The Locarno Film Festival will be held online from 5-15 August.







Leave Your Comments