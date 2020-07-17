Ishaan, Tabu's 'A Suitable Boy' to arrive on Netflix





Filmmaker Mira Nair's upcoming BBC television series A Suitable Boy will also be available on Netflix. Lead actor IshaanKhattertweeted the good news to his fans on Instagram. "Love doesn't recognize borders, love simply is..Bringing you the story of Maan, Saeeda and a lot more #asuitableboy coming on @netflix_in soon @bbc #lookoutpoint," he wrote in his post, sharing the trailer. A Suitable Boy also plays Tanya Maniktala in the lead while Tabu, Ram Kapoor and Namit Das also star. On the show, Ishaan plays playsMaan, a politician's son (Kapoor), smitten by a courtesan SaeedaBai (Tabu). "'A Suitable Boy' has been an enriching experience and I'm ever so excited for people to see it. Maan is one of the most interesting characters I've read and portraying him on screen has been a delight," Ishaan said in a statement.





Leave Your Comments