How Alia Bhatt stays calm in every storm





Apart from being an incredible actress, Alia Bhatt is also an intense cat lover. She and her sister Shaheen Bhatt and she owns four cats named Sheeba, Pikka, Juniper and Edward and often clicks pictures with them and shares with their fans on social media. Recently, the actress shared an adorable selfie with her cat Edward on Instagram, and in the photo, she is seen resting her face on the cat while Edward is seen sleeping. While Instagramming the photo, she wrote in the caption, "My calm in every storm." She also added a sun and an umbrella emoticon to her caption.



