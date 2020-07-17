Short film 'Shelai Jibon' releases online



The short film 'ShelaiJibon' is based on a short physiological story by FarukMoinuddin. It was directed by SohailRanaBoyati. The film is scripted by AnikKanti Sarkar and cinematography by FarhadHossain. Director Bayati said, "The garments sector provides a huge chunk of our national income.







But for those who earn this income through hard work, does their life go on normally? They are living inhuman lives during the coronavirus period.







Again sometimes children work in different garments under unfavorable conditions. We have tried to present this humane story in a simple manner." The director has confirmed that the short film will be released on Bangla Express Films' YouTube channel yesterday. Shimul Khan, Joyita Mahlanbish, Saju Ahmed, Neela, Papia, Sadia and others have acted in different roles in the short film.

