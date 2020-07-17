Decision to boycott Zayed Khan



Zayed Khan, the current general secretary of the Chitranayak and ShilpiSamiti, was declared unwanted and boycotted by 18 film-related organizations. The announcement was made at a press conference held at the FDC's Zaheer Raihan Color Lab Hallroom on Wednesday (July 15).





At the conference, several allegations were made against Zayed Khan by 18 organizations.







In a written statement, Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar, President of Bangladesh Directors Association, said, "As you know, earlier this year, all the film-related organizations came together to form a committee called 'Filmmaking Policy Making Committee' with the aim of establishing discipline in filmmaking as well as reducing production costs and restoring a conducive environment and confidence.







Although all the associations agree with the policy of this committee, the Film Artists' Association opposes it only for personal interests. We hold a meeting with a number of highly respected senior artists to introduce them with the policy.







Most of them are respected advisors to the Artists' Association. They also appreciated our policy and urged the leaders of the artist association to abide by the policy in the interest of the film industry. But even then the leaders of the Artists' Association did not accept the policy which was created based on the views of all of us."





Referring to Zayed Khan's name, on behalf of the 18 organizations, Gulzar said, "We have learned from reliable sources that Zayed Khan, the general secretary of Artists' Association, is most opposed to this policy.







That is why the executive council of Artists' Association is not able to accept the policies formulated by all other associations. Zayed Khan has also been accused of harassing various artists, filing false cases and committing various misdeeds."





Alleging embezzlement, Zayed Khan, general secretary of the Artists' Association, received Tk 6 lakh in cash directly from the event management for the April 3, 2019 National Film Day cultural event. But Abdul LatifBachchu, the chairman of the Finance Committee formed by the National Committee, repeatedly wrote to Zayed Khan requesting him to pay an account Tk 6 lakh through attending a meeting, but he did not attend the meeting and did not give an account.





For this reason, at an emergency meeting of 18 film-related organizations on July 14, it was decided to boycott Zayed Khan from all activities related to film. From now on, no one will work with him indefinitely and no one will participate in any work with him.





