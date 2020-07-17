Noor, Tarana to play Bangabandhu's parents



The drama titled 'Himu' was aired on BTV in 1994. TaranaHalim played the role of Rupa there. In contrast, Asaduzzaman Noor played the popular Himu character created by Humayun Ahmed.





Former ministers Asaduzzaman Noor and TaranaHalim have also acted in a number of other dramas. However, the two have never been seen together in a movie. This is the first time that these two popular stars are going to appear in a movie together.





Noor and Tarana will play the role of Bangabandhu's father and mother in Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar's 'Tungiparar Dushhahoshi Khoka' to be made with government grant.





The matter has been confirmed by the director himself.





He said, "From the beginning, my best choice in these two characters is these two actors. I applied for government grant by proposing their names. I also talked to them. They have also expressed interest. I will sit with them soon. I will finalize the talk. Asaduzzaman Noor and TaranaHalimwas once a very popular and successful pair on the television screen. I hope my movie journey with them will be successful."





Gulzar said that if everything goes well, he will officially take the field with this picture after Eid-ul-Adha. Before that, he will finish the work of arranging the screenplay and the artist selection will be finalized.





In this film, a new face can be seen in the character of Bangabandhu. Here the playwright Mamunur Rashid can be seen in an important role.







It is thought that he will be seen in the role of Bangabandhu's political guru and famous Bangladeshi politician HossainShaheedSuhrawardy.





'TungipararDushhahoshiKhok'a will be based on Bangabandhu's biography. MushfiqurRahmanGulzar, president of the Bangladesh Film Directors Association, will receive a maximum grant of Tk 80 lakh in the current financial year for the film.





